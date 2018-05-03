Pegasystems Adds AI to Client Lifecycle Management

Pegasystems today introduced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in the latest version of Pega Know Your Customer (KYC) and Pega Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) applications to help banks recommend relevant products and services during the customer onboarding process.
Pega KYC and Pega CLM use AI to analyze customer profile data in real time. Pega CLM leverages these insights to continually personalize the onboarding journey for each new customer with only the most appropriate products and service offers. Pega lets banks set thresholds of transparency or opacity in their AI models to reduce risk and comply with regulations while still achieving business goals.
These new AI capabilities are among several new features in the latest versions of Pega KYC and Pega CLM, including the following:
"Financial institutions must have controls and transparency when leveraging AI in client onboarding or face increasing regulatory risks," said Reetu Khosla, global head of CLM and KYC at Pegasystems, in a statement. "Inherent AI within Pega CLM now allows global banks to make optimal offers to their customers in a highly controlled and transparent manner. Our ongoing investment in RegTech and CLM solutions enables our global banking clients to manage compliance while increasing customer centricity and profitability at the same time."