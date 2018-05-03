MapAnything Partners with ServiceMax from GE Digital

ServiceMax from GE Digital and MapAnything today announced a partnership that combines Advanced Location-of-Thing (LOT) services with Predix ServiceMax, a field service management solution. Together, the platforms provide a location-based field service solution that allows users to map Predix ServiceMax data to optimize service fleet productivity and increase response and delivery times. MapAnything with Predix ServiceMax offers the following features: A map-based interface for Predix ServiceMax data that allows users to make decisions about their field service operations in real time;

A telematics fleet feature that notifies clients of technicians' status and arrival times, automates workflows, and streamlines fleet operations; and

A routing and scheduling service for advanced multivariate and multivehicle situations, as well as advanced planning that can be changed and reprocessed in seconds to account for real-world situations. "Optimizing routes to have field service repairs on time all the time represents the greatest uncertainty in the service delivery process," said Jonathan Skelding, vice president of global alliances at ServiceMax from GE Digital, in a statement. "Technicians that are punctual and equipped with the tools they need to deliver efficient service will help drive revenue and improve the overall customer service experience. With the improved visibility into service fleets, customers can expect more precise service appointments, benefit from a higher utilization of field technicians, have fewer work orders at risk, and increase the productivity of their dispatchers." Several joint customers of ServiceMax and MapAnything, including Kinetico, Zip Industries, and GE, are already taking advantage of the joint product offering. "This partnership is a natural extension of our Location of Things (LoT) platform," said John Stewart, CEO and co-founder of MapAnything, in a statement. "Field service organizations require fleets to service their most important asset, their customers. By combining our live telematics and routing platforms with Predix ServiceMax, our customers will have full visibility into their operations to make better decisions, accelerate productivity, and deliver exceptional customer service." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/