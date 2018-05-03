Full Circle Insights Introduces Digital Source Tracker

Full Circle Insights, maker of comprehensive sales and marketing performance measurement solutions, today introduced Full Circle Digital Source Tracker, a new capability of the Full Circle Insights product suite that captures digital engagements, including anonymous touches, from digital channels to measure the effectiveness of online marketing campaigns and to help marketers better allocate marketing spend.

"Performance-driven marketers need to measure digital marketing effectiveness in order to evaluate how and where to spend marketing dollars. Today, these marketers have challenges in capturing anonymous digital touches from prospects and tracking those digital engagements throughout the customer journey to their ultimate outcomes, especially revenue," said Bonnie Crater, Full Circle Insights' president and CEO, in a statement.

Full Circle Digital Source Tracker technology pairs prospects' anonymous digital touches to the identified, responding lead right inside companies' revenue reporting systems of record.

"Right now there is a war for the system of record, and islands of information are being created by single-sided martech solutions. We firmly believe that a true system of record needs to include the whole marketing and sales equation. Without both sides, you only have half the picture," Crater said. "With all marketing data stored alongside sales data inside the CRM system, organizations can choose the optimal set of marketing campaigns and sales activities to achieve company goals."

Full Circle Insights is making Digital Source Tracker available in a Beta program for current customers. New functionalities include digital first touch tracking, UTM data capture into Salesforce.com, and dashboards and reports for evaluating digital campaign effectiveness.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com