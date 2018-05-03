AnalyticsIQ Integrates with Eyeota

Eyeota, a provider of audience data, has partnered with AnalyticsIQ, a predictive analytics and consumer marketing company, to onboard and activate AnalyticsIQ's Symphony Consumer Personas in the digital ecosystem, creating rich audience lifestyle profiles that are exclusively available through the Eyeota Data Marketplace.

"As the only data partner that provides heuristic onboarding for AnalyticsIQ, Eyeota delivers greater reach and scale for our Symphony lifestyle segments across the U.S.," said Anna Brantley, chief revenue officer at AnalyticsIQ, in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with Eyeota, an established and trusted leader in audience data, to enable more advertisers and marketers to understand consumers and target our unique lifestyle personas."

Compliant with data privacy regulations globally, Eyeota Data Marketplace offers more than 3.5 billion unique profiles to help marketers identify and target quality audiences for their campaigns. Leveraging Eyeota's proprietary onboarding methodology, AnalyticsIQ's offline data segments are linked to Eyeota's online profiles and matched to common attributes, creating audience segments that marketers can also use to analyze and learn about existing and prospective customers.

"AnalyticsIQ provides valuable insights into consumer lifestyle and purchase habits. Its unique psychological approach offers accurate and powerful predictive data elements that brands can leverage to determine the motivations behind consumer purchases," said Kevin Tan, CEO of Eyeota, in a statement. "We look forward to our partnership and helping brands improve their audience targeting and optimize their engagement strategies with the right consumers."

