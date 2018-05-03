Really Simple Systems Launches CRM Quotations

Really Simple Systems has launched CRM Quotations, a feature that lets users create sales quotations from their CRM systems.

The new CRM Quotations functionality provides an all-in-one sales pipeline and quoting solution where users can manage and complete the whole sales process.

The new feature, available in the company's Professional and Enterprise plans, means users can now generate quotations from sales opportunities in their CRM systems and mail them directly to customers or prospects. Users can view quotations on their screens and download them to their files. Sales quotations are stored in both the CRM accounts and sales opportunity records, providing a full trail of the activity.

The system includes a quotations template that can be customized with company logo, branding, payment terms, company information, legal requirements, and more. Local tax details can also be added, and there is the option to show tax per quoted line value or against the overall value.

Although primarily designed for generating quotations, the new feature also works well for purchase orders and invoices by changing the name of the document and any post-script text on the template.

The CRM quotations documents are included within the document storage limits for each price plan. For the Professional plan that's 5GB, and for the Enterprise plan it's unlimited. In this first development release Quotations is only available for single currency use and for a single rate of taxation.

"This new feature makes team collaboration really effective, as everyone can see exactly what has been quoted and the status of the sales opportunity," said Lisa Kilmister, a sales manager at Really Simple Systems, in a statement. "This Quotations feature makes managing my sales opportunities really quick and easy. I think this will be a key feature for many of our customers."

