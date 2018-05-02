Logo
Validity Acquires CRMfusion
The acquisition follows a large investment from Silversmith Capital Partners.
Posted May 2, 2018
Validity, a provider of data quality and compliance technology, has completed its acquisition of CRMfusion, a provider of data quality software for Salesforce.com. The company's DemandTools, DupeBlocker, and PeopleImport offerings will all remain available as part of the Validity platform.

The acquisition follows a significant investment in Validity by Silversmith Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm.

"More than ever before, executives in organizations of all sizes are seeking confidence in their data assets, realizing that virtually every important initiative underway requires trust in the underlying data," Mark Briggs, who was just named chairman and CEO of Validity, said in a statement. "We are excited to welcome the CRMfusion team and their valued customers into the Validity family, and I could not be happier about partnering with Silversmith Capital Partners on our journey forward."

