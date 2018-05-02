SugarCRM Adds Data Privacy Enhancements in Spring '18 Releases

SugarCRM today launched new features for its entire cloud and product portfolio that will enable users to implement best practices for data privacy, particularly as they relate to the European Union's looming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). That regulation is set to take effect May 25.

Data privacy-related functionality is now available as part of the company's Spring '18 Cloud update as well as the Sugar 8 release for on-premises customers.

New privacy-related features include the following:

A command center for data privacy, with a new module to address and log all customer requests related to data privacy;

The data privacy manager (DPM), with a new role added within Sugar to review requests and mark records for erasure;

The Personal Information Log (PI Log) feature that captures the sources of customer data input and modifications;

The ability to flag customers who object to data processing or the use of personal data in profiling or automated business processes. This is then used as a filter in campaigns and reports.

A new global setting that specifies if new email addresses should default to opted-out or opted-in for customer communications. If an email address is set to opt-out, a clear visual indicator is next to wherever Sugar displays the email address.

The ability to manage within Sugar the process of a person providing consent to the storing and processing of their personal data. If the customer withdraws consent, Sugar records the request within the data privacy management module.

The ability to remove unneeded data fields via Studio (Sugar's configuration console for admins); and

SugarCRM Hint, which will allow companies to control which data is provided via a Hint search.

"SugarCRM has a reputation as a trustworthy CRM provider, so it's not a surprise they took the GDPR challenge head on," said Rebecca Wettemann, vice president of research at Nucleus Research, in a statement. "I've seen an early demo of the new features coming in Sugar, and I'm excited to see how they will help organizations implement best practices for data privacy."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com