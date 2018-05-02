SugarCRM Adds Data Privacy Enhancements in Spring '18 Releases

SugarCRM today launched new features for its entire cloud and product portfolio that will enable users to implement best practices for data privacy, particularly as they relate to the European Union's looming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). That regulation is set to take effect May 25.
Data privacy-related functionality is now available as part of the company's Spring '18 Cloud update as well as the Sugar 8 release for on-premises customers.
New privacy-related features include the following:
"SugarCRM has a reputation as a trustworthy CRM provider, so it's not a surprise they took the GDPR challenge head on," said Rebecca Wettemann, vice president of research at Nucleus Research, in a statement. "I've seen an early demo of the new features coming in Sugar, and I'm excited to see how they will help organizations implement best practices for data privacy."