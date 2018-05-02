Xactly Enhances Its Sales Performance Management Platform

Xactly has enhanced its Sales Performance Management (SPM) platform with built-in interoperability with Microsoft Azure SQL and Dynamics CRM; increased data visualization and automated workflows; and seamless system integration for its Xactly AlignStar territory planning and optimization software.

With the introduction of the Explore Tab in Xactly Insights for Sales, enterprises can now visualize and enhance sales performance at scale. Enabling deeper levels of analysis and prescribed courses of action, the Explore Tab provides organizations with the following:

An out-of-the-box dashboard that highlights critical sales performance data;

The power to expand and benchmark industry data against their own with dynamic graphs and charts, looking at elements such as sales tenure or geography; and

The ability to import data insights into their existing business intelligence tools.

Xactly also unveiled built-in connectors for Microsoft Azure SQL and Microsoft Dynamics CRM for Xactly Connect, an open and standards-based data integration platform. Using Xactly Connect, companies can streamline and automate data flows between Xactly Incent and other core business applications. On top of built-in connectors for Salesforce.com, Workday and, now, Microsoft, Xactly Connect provides interoperability with other CRM, enterprise resource planning, and human resources systems and ETL and reporting tools via ODBC/JDBC drivers.

Additionally, Xactly AlignStar territory planning and optimization software has now been fully integrated within the Xactly SPM suite, giving enterprises increased visibility and data insights spanning the entire sales performance value chain.

Xactly also enhanced group routing in eDocs & Approvals, allowing companies to customize groups, route compensation documents to different departments, and streamline the tracking and discovery of pending, declined, and accepted compensation contracts. In addition, with the introduction of Global Audit Report, companies can track changes in the system, which is a necessity in compliance audits.

"To compete and win in today's dynamic market, companies need to reimagine their approach to selling," said Micheline Nijmeh, chief marketing officer at Xactly, in a statement. "These new innovations reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering performance-driving enhancements across the entire SPM value chain. Backed by 13 years of big-data intelligence, only Xactly provides the tools and insights enterprises need for every phase in the sales lifecycle, from planning to execution to optimization."

