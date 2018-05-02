Looker Integrates With Facebook's Workplace

Looker has integrated its data platform with Workplace by Facebook, an enterprise communication and collaboration platform. The integration delivers business insights from Looker directly into Workplace.

Looker eliminates the need to log into a separate tool to view data and critical business insights. Now, data can be pushed into Workplace, allowing users to view the insights and take action directly from within Workplace. The Looker integration also allows users to automate reports and dashboards to be scheduled and set alerts to automatically notify other Workplace users of important changes in the business.

"Organizations are becoming increasingly complex and reliant on fresh, up-to-the-minute data to drive their businesses," said Keenan Rice, vice president of alliances at Looker, in a statement. "Combining Looker's application integration capability with the company-wide collaboration of Workplace further streamlines workflows that rely on critical business data. We're excited to deliver this unique capability to our joint customers." "Companies around the world are using Workplace to transform how they work," said Anand Dass, ecosystem partner manager of Workplace by Facebook, in a statement. "Looker's integration provides valuable capability for users and teams to get the data they need right in their daily workflow."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com