Marketo Debuts Marketo Sky, Marketo Sales Engage, and Marketo Performance Insights

Marketo, a provider of engagement marketing software and solutions, today at its Marketing Nation Summit user conference in San Francisco announced several product innovations that empower marketers to engage with their customers in the moment with personalized, more meaningful interactions, while gaining insight into campaign success instantly and effortlessly.

The first of these was Marketo Sky, which is in preview and will be in open beta by the end of May. Marketo Sky will help marketers plan and execute campaigns. It features shorter workflows, personalized screens for each team member, a snappier UI completely rebuilt on a modern framework, a streamlined design and contextual help for new users, collaboration capabilities to share important updates in one place, labelling for tasks, and transparency into real-time changes across the team.

Marketo also introduced Sales Engage, the next-generation of Marketo's sales engagement software. It offers a single workflow and screen for personalized engagement, lead insights from across sales and marketing touchpoints, sales playbooks, and analytics. Sales and marketing leaders are provided key insights about when and how prospects engage.

The conference was also the launchpad for Marketo Performance Insights (MPI), an analytics tool to provide marketers with a 360-degree view of campaign performance from top-of-funnel engagement to revenue impact. All essential performance insights are available in a single view.

"MPI is designed to enable every marketer, whether it is the CMO, director, or practitioner, to have at their fingertips a dashboard that measures the impact of multichannel marketing programs without the need for manual spreadsheet work or the support of a data analyst," said Arun Anantharaman, chief product officer at Marketo, in a statement. "We work tirelessly with the Marketing Nation to understand the challenges that today's marketers face; it's our mission to arm them with the best solutions so they can focus on what matters—engaging customers, optimizing campaigns, and driving revenue," Anantharaman added. "These new capabilities are integrated into the Marketo Engagement Platform to tap into marketers' talents so that they can plan, engage, and measure more effectively."

