Everyware Launches Text Messaging Solutions

Hospitality industry CRM solutions provider Everyware today launched text messaging solutions for pay-by-text and lead generation.

Everyware's solution assigns each business a dedicated messaging number that connects directly to a phone number of choice. By using bot and artificial intelligence technology, automated responses are sent back to customers.

Through Everyware's Pay By Text mobile solution, customers can be sent immediate text messages with secure links to click to purchase. This text message opens up two-way communications that allow customers to text back questions or concerns to mitigate refunds.

Everyware's Lead Gen App, which can draw from web-based or app surveys, can be used at any event to instantly send demographics and lead information directly to CRM systems.

"We are excited to launch our new products at the prestigious ARDA World 2018 Annual Convention," said Larry Talley, CEO and president of Everyware, in a statement. "Our technology solutions will pave the way to higher levels of customer service and change the way we communicate."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com