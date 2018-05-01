TripleLift and White Ops Partner

TripleLift, providers of a native advertising platform, is partnering with White Ops to offer third-party verified pre-bid fraud prevention across its entire inventory. By leveraging White Ops' pre-bid prevention product, MediaGuard, TripleLift will now prevent fraudulent traffic across its platform.

"In today's ad ecosystem even the largest brands and most premium publishers can fall victim to unscrupulous behaviors of cyber criminals," said Eric Berry, CEO of TripleLift, in a statement. "Quality and safety have always been at the heart of what we do, and although we have always outperformed the industry average, this partnership reinforces our commitment to a fraud-free ecosystem. It provides peace of mind to both our advertisers and our publishers by stopping bot traffic before it reaches the market."

"TripleLift has been a leader in the rapidly growing native advertising space," said Sandeep Swadia, CEO of White Ops, in a statement. "This partnership is a testament to TripleLift's strong conviction to provide its customers with a clean and fraud-free digital ad ecosystem. White Ops' pre-bid fraud prevention solution offered by TripleLift is unique in the market."