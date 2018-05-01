Zaius Unveils Omnichannel Campaign Manager

Zaius, providers of a CRM system for B2C marketers, today launched Omnichannel Campaign Manager, a new feature that lets marketers create, execute, and measure multitouchpoint campaigns across channels and devices in one campaign view. Zaius helps marketers understand the conversion and revenue impact of each touchpoint.

The Zaius Omnichannel Campaign Manager lets marketers coordinate personalized campaigns and tailor omnichannel campaigns using a mix of customer data and machine learning capabilities across email, mobile, desktop, social media and search marketing channels.

Zaius gives marketers ownership of unified customer data from across channels and devices and pairs it with the ability to create personalized, omnichannel campaigns, all in a single platform.

"As marketers take on more responsibilities to manage the entire customer lifecycle, they cannot afford to leave customer data sitting in departmental silos with no ability to act quickly or with purpose to give customers the best possible brand or shopping experience," said Spencer Pingry, chief technology officer at Zaius, in a statement. "Zaius gives them a complete view of their customers, and our campaign functionality builds upon this to empower marketers to increase performance and ROI on all of their multichannel campaigns."

