Engagio Expands Its Integrations

Engagio, a B2B marketing orchestration software company, is expanding its account-based marketing (ABM) platform with native ability to orchestrate and measure account-based advertising, physical direct mail, sales engagement, and marketing automation, as well as the human touch.

"Engagio led the way in demonstrating the huge potential of marketing orchestration in today's account-based world," said Jon Miller, founder and CEO of Engagio, in a statement. "Until now, coordinating ABM campaigns that span advertising, direct mail, and human outreach was painful and manual. But now, with this exciting release, our customers can orchestrate personalized campaigns across best-of-breed tools and channels at scale."

Additionally, Engagio's ecosystem of partners now includes the following:

Marketing Automation/CRM – Salesforce Pardot and Oracle Eloqua;

Advertising – AdRoll and Terminus;

Sales Prospecting – Outreach and SalesLoft;

eGifts, Handwritten Notes, and Direct Mail – Sendoso.

"Sendoso is excited about its integration with Engagio. By offering gifting as part of a comprehensive ABM initiative, we expect to see even further lift in engagement at our customers' target accounts," said Kris Rudeegraap, CEO of Sendoso, in a statement.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com