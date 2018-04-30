Marketo Acquires Bizable

Marketo has acquired Seattle-based Bizible, a provider of marketing performance management software. Financial terms of the deal, announced today during Marketo's annual Marketing Nation Summit user conference, were not disclosed.

The acquisition, Marketo's fourth and its largest to date, brings together two companies with complementary technologies and analytics, designed to supercharge marketing and allow organizations to seamlessly link revenue back to marketing investment.

Bizible offers an attribution solution that looks at all data sources, including CRM systems, ad networks, website data, and business intelligence products, to determine which part of a sales and marketing processes are having an impact on revenue.

"This acquisition doubles down on Marketo's and Bizible's shared commitment to providing the most powerful, innovative, and robust marketing software that gives marketers the edge to win in the engagement economy. Together, our solutions create an industry-first platform for marketers to plan, engage, and measure by understanding what directly fuels ROI," said Steve Lucas, CEO of Marketo. "The combined product strength of Marketo and Bizible provides all marketers everywhere enhanced visibility into every touchpoint across any channel. Our investment will accelerate Bizible's impressive growth and provide instant and achievable benefits to our current and future customers in the enterprise and beyond."

The combination of Marketo and Bizible also offers sophisticated attribution. Marketers will be able to have a greater understanding of full funnel analytics, from campaign planning through to execution and revenue.

"Under the umbrella of Marketo, we will continue to aggressively innovate while also leveraging the breadth of the Marketing Nation to reach even more customers with our game-changing technology," said Aaron Bird, co-founder and CEO of Bizible. "We remain committed to delivering marketers effective solutions that provide the analytics and insights needed to make smart decisions and grow their companies."

In addition to connecting through the Marketo Engagement Platform, Bizible customers will also have access to new technology through the LaunchPoint partner ecosystem. Organizations that use marketing automation providers other than Marketo will continue to have access to the full range of Bizible solutions.

Nancy Lim Rothman, director of marketing at CallRail, believes this acquisition validates the need for multitouch attribution/analytics and understanding how each marketing channel contributes to the bigger goal of an internal sales team.

"With this acquisition, Marketo is setting the precedent that powerful analytics are the key to future business success. By acquiring Bizible, Marketo is reinforcing the need for multitouch attribution and understanding which marketing channels are contributing the most to the bottom line. Focusing on attribution and the touchpoints that need the most attention are important when converting buyers and optimizing ad budgets. Marketers need to understand what is truly driving leads and how they can improve the buyer journey, and focusing on the analytics behind their campaigns can help them get there," she said.

