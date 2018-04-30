Smart Communications Launches Spring 2018 Release

Smart Communications today released the latest version of its customer communications management solutions. Many of the enhancements support the company's new Conversation Cloud framework,& which is designed to help enterprises integrate Smart Communications' customer communications management tools with other key pieces of their technology ecosystem.

Key among Smart Communications' latest rollout is Conversation History, a new feature allows deep insight into customer conversations by recording key metadata associated with every communication sent to track what, when, and how they were sent as well as any related actions taken. Conversation History listens to all outbound communications produced by SmartCOMM and stores them in a repository. It can also ingest events from third-party systems.

"Conversation History is a key piece of our Conversation Cloud framework. With this new feature, enterprises can better understand the impact of their customer communications and leverage important trends that will help these interactions evolve into even more meaningful conversations over time," said Simon Tindal, chief technology officer at Smart Communications, in a statement. "By integrating multiple technologies into a customized ecosystem, customer-centric organizations can collect and act on a tremendous amount of valuable customer data and increase internal efficiencies by breaking down silos and unifying the customer conversations being led by multiple groups within a company. This is precisely why we developed the Conversation Cloud."

The Spring 2018 release also includes enhancements to Smart Components and other key updates. Specifically, the following new features are included:

SmartSearch, a tenancy-wide search capability, allowing users to search across the entire Smart Communications CMS and view open resources, resource versions, folders, and projects from search results. It supports complex queries and searches within specific types, date ranges, and more;

Smart Components Expressions, which allow for data items and scripting within properties and can now be used with a new control to allow dynamic values to be passed to the Smart Components;

New Import functionality to reduce the time it takes to convert static HTML pages to dynamic Smart Communications layouts;

New Content Assembly Tree panel that allows users to locate specific content, build templates, and allow sections and rules to be located;

Project dashboard enhancements, including optimized use of screen real estate;

Updates to the Template Editor UI, including visual creation of the current Excel charting capabilities;

Advanced scripting functionality with templates, allowing users to create and manage sophisticated template types;

DOCX output support for all SmartCOMM and SmartCORR customers, allowing output to DOCX format.

Wet Signing capabilities for instances where electronic signatures are not appropriate or possible. Users can now download a draft as a PDF, sign offline, and then re-upload the executed document.

Smart Communications' latest release also includes enhancements to SmartCORR for Salesforce Enterprise Edition, allowing users to take advantage of multiple projects within SmartCORR, enabling individual projects to have their own sandboxed development and release workflows. In addition to the standard Project Release Workflow, Enterprise Edition customers can use the Project Approval Workflow functionality to allow projects to be reviewed by other users and groups within the system before release. The Project Approval Workflow also audits all major project actions within a new Project History page.

"This release will help enterprises efficiently deliver meaningful customer conversations at tremendous scale," Tindal, added. "This is our sole focus."

