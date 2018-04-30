Marketo Works with Google Cloud on Artificial Intelligence for Marketing

Marketo, a provider of marketing software, is working with Google Cloud as part of a multiyear alliance to create new products to empower marketers with artificial intelligence. Leveraging Google Cloud's machine learning, Marketo is working with Google's experts to create new offerings that enable marketers to better personalize and segment their audiences.

"Marketo is on a mission to build the world's broadest and most powerful marketing engagement platform. With Google Cloud, our customers can leverage big data on a world-class cloud platform and deliver faster campaign performance to engage with billions of individuals in the moment, while providing the security that customers demand," said Steve Lucas, CEO of Marketo, in a statement. "Together we are envisioning solutions that will quickly put greater insights in the hands of the marketer, saving them time and energy."

The Marketo Engagement Platform currently manages nearly half a trillion interactions every year. To make these interactions even smarter, Marketo is using Google Cloud machine learning to empower marketers to tap into even more of their own data and interpret insights.

"We are thrilled to have Marketo on Google's Cloud Platform and look forward to better serving both them and their customers with secure real-time engagement as only Google Cloud can do," said Diane Greene, CEO of Google Cloud, in a statement. "Moreover, we are also working with Marketo to bring our machine learning capabilities into the Marketo platform. We anticipate this being a significant and highly valued part of the next stage of their product offering."

Marketo AudienceAI, an innovation the two companies are working on for Marketo's platform, will use Google Cloud machine learning technology to identify an expanded set of target contacts from marketers' own databases, based on historical lead conversion patterns. It will find look-alike audiences that have a high likelihood of conversion.

"Marketo AudienceAI will take the guess work out of segmentation, helping marketers do in seconds what would normally take months or quarters of rigorous analysis led by data scientists," Lucas added.

