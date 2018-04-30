Radius and LeadSpace Join Forces

Radius and Leadspace, two providers of data intelligence for B2B sales and marketing, are joining forces under the Radius brand. Leadspace CEO Doug Bewsher will become CEO and Radius founder Darian Shirazi will become executive chairman of the company.

"Uniting our diverse customer bases...brings scale for even faster innovation and growth," Shirazi said in a statement. "Revenue teams investing in Radius can be sure they're partnering with the market-leader offering ground-breaking technologies and the most trusted platform for growth."

"I look forward to working with Darian and our teams to build innovative solutions that provide the world's largest companies with the power of data intelligence to increase revenue," Bewsher said in a statement.

"The strengths of the two companies and products are really complementary, so bringing them together creates a formidable platform for B2B data and audience intelligence," said Kerry Cunningham, senior research director at SiriusDecisions, in a statement. "The combination of these two companies gives Radius a much stronger client base and global reach."