Really Simple Systems Launches GDPR Phase 2 Consent Functionality

CRM vendor Really Simple Systems has launched the second phase of its efforts to ensure that clients are in compliance with the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that takes effect across the European Union May 25.

This latest release of Really Simple Systems' integrated email marketing module allows businesses to record opt-in consents from their contacts and keep an auditable log of when, how, and from which IP address the consent was granted.

The European Union (EU) data protection legislation requires marketers to gain explicit consent from any individual before they can engage in any marketing communication. This includes email, SMS messaging, and telephone calls.

Really Simple Systems announced its own compliance with GDPR in September and earlier this year released the first phase development, letting users collect GDPR consent data from online registrations.

"With less than one month to go before GDPR comes into force, businesses need to get consents from contacts on their marketing databases as quickly as possible. This functionality lets you easily manage this process and be ready ahead of the deadline," said Really Simple Systems CEO John Paterson, in a statement.

The final phase of the Really Simple Systems GDPR compliance tool will enable selection of contacts from the relevant consent lists for mailing. It will also distinguish between contacts based in GDPR countries and those who are not.

