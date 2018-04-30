Logo
ActiveCampaign Launches Automations Map
Automations Map shows marketers how campaigns connect and interact.
Posted Apr 30, 2018
ActiveCampaign, a provider of sales and marketing automation, has released Automations Map, a visualization tool that gives a complete picture of how campaigns connect and interact.

With a visual of connected automations, users can see how entire sections of their businesses, from social media and SMS reminders to sales and customer service, interact.

"ActiveCampaign was built to help small and medium-sized businesses move beyond email marketing and adopt marketing automation best practices," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign, in a statement. "Automations Map is the first visualization tool built directly in the ActiveCampaign platform so that users can spend more time interacting with their customers and growing their businesses."

The Automations Map, built directly in the ActiveCampaign platform includes the following:

  • Map Page, showing the status of all of the automations in an account;
  • Map Links, to identify which automations are connected to each other and modify when needed; and
  • Map Shelf, to analyze the performance of each automation.

