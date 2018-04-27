Thinfilm Releases CNECT 2.0

Thin Film Electronics, a provider of near field communication (NFC) mobile marketing solutions, today released CNECT Cloud Platform 2.0, with expanded analytics and an enhanced digital experience builder.

The experiences are triggered when consumers interact with NFC-enabled digital touchpoints integrated with products or packaging using their Android or iOS devices. Using the new platform, companies can digitize products, create and deliver unique mobile experiences, and view real-time, interactive analytics.

Key improvements related to CNECT Cloud Platform 2.0 include the following:

a cleaner, more intuitive user interface;

enhanced tag-management capabilities;

streamlined templates to simplify creation of dynamic NFC-triggered consumer experiences based on time, location, and multi-stage interaction; and

improved control over analytics and visualizations that provide insights into both product-level and user-level interaction across product batches and experiences.

"Thinfilm is committed to bringing the benefits of digital consumer marketing to the physical world by enabling the creation of NFC-based experiences dynamically and at scale," said Christian Delay, executive vice president of software at Thinfilm, in a statement. "Because mobile marketing is all about understanding context and achieving results, we combined a fresh user interface with a platform integration strategy to connect decision makers to more actionable data in an intuitive environment."

The CNECT Cloud Platform initially launched in February 2017. To date, nearly 500 companies have registered on the CNECT platform.

