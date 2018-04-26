Upland Software Upgrades Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce

Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software, has launched its latest release of Qvidian, its cloud-based request for proposal (RFP) and proposal automation software. The release extends Qvidian's integration with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce.com solutions and augments content review reporting to help organizations in regulated industries meet stringent compliance requirements.

Qvidian's improved integration with Microsoft Office 365 allows users to directly edit content for RFPs and other request projects, such as requests for information (RFI) and due diligence questionnaires (DDQ), allowing sales teams to be more responsive to customer requests. It also allows for Microsoft 365 online collaboration, streamlined workflows, automatic syncing of changes, and upgraded inline editing.

Qvidian's enhanced integration with Salesforce allows users to initiate RFPs, requests for quotation (RFQs), requests for tender (RFTs), and security questionnaires, directly from Salesforce applications. Additionally, Qvidian's enhanced reporting functionality automates the creation of an audit trail and supports critical compliance initiatives, particularly suitable for organizations in highly regulated industries like financial services and healthcare. Also included are enhanced analytics with Salesforce Aloha and Lightning Experience integrations and the ability to generate Qvidian response projects from Salesforce opportunities.

"Completing RFPs, security questionnaires, and due diligence questionnaires quickly and accurately is critical to any enterprise's ability to win new business," said Sean Nathaniel, chief technology officer and senior vice president of workflow automation solutions at Upland Software, in a statement. "Upland's Qvidian solution helps proposal teams keep up with demand while maintaining high-quality standards and brings our customers to the next level of efficiency."

