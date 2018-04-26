Logo
Folloze Joins the Marketo Accelerate Ecosystem
Together, Folloze and Marketo are offering an ABM solution for enterprises.
Folloze, providers of an account-based marketing platform, has joined the Marketo Accelerate ecosystem and will offer a comprehensive, scalable ABM solution to Marketo's customer base.

"The market is going through a transformation with data-driven engagement at the heart of it," said Christian Hjorth, chief revenue officer at Folloze, in a statement. "Customers are expecting personalized, relevant communication that delivers value at every touchpoint of the sales process. Executing these ABM strategies is the key for successful go-to-market strategies. Extending Marketo's vision of the engagement economy, Folloze and Marketo offer the most comprehensive account-based solution for large enterprises."

Most recently, with the release of key enhancement to its ABM platform, ABM Campaigns and ABM Content Plays, Folloze offers solutions to run ABM programs to top accounts and also extend those programs to hundreds and thousands of accounts across regions and industries.

"The Marketo Accelerate partner ecosystem is designed to deliver customers with synergies and integrated solutions based on the Marketo Engagement Platform," said Eric Johnson, chief revenue officer at Marketo, in a statement. "We are excited to have Folloze join the program and together offer a solution for enterprises that delivers account-based strategies at scale across customers' marketing and sales processes."

