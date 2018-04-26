Folloze Joins the Marketo Accelerate Ecosystem

"The market is going through a transformation with data-driven engagement at the heart of it," said Christian Hjorth, chief revenue officer at Folloze, in a statement. "Customers are expecting personalized, relevant communication that delivers value at every touchpoint of the sales process. Executing these ABM strategies is the key for successful go-to-market strategies. Extending Marketo's vision of the engagement economy, Folloze and Marketo offer the most comprehensive account-based solution for large enterprises."

Most recently, with the release of key enhancement to its ABM platform, ABM Campaigns and ABM Content Plays, Folloze offers solutions to run ABM programs to top accounts and also extend those programs to hundreds and thousands of accounts across regions and industries.