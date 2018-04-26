ReachForce Introduces SmartSuite Data Management Solution

ReachForce, a provider of data quality solutions, has released SmartSuite, an end-to-end data management solution for sales and marketing.

SmartSuiteallows users to address their data quality through an initial database cleanse followed by routine verification of the data. Beyond data quality, SmartSuite also allows marketing teams to upload an initial list and cleanse the data prior to importing leads to a customer relationship management (CRM) tool. Additional functionality, such as more robust data insights and an on-demand database builder, is also available in SmartSuite.

"Regardless if you're one of the largest enterprises or a B2B startup, the burden that poor quality data places on growth remains the same," said Dion Cornett, CEO of ReachForce, in a statement. "We're excited that our new innovative platform is able to address so many of the data challenges shared by our customers. Intuitive ease-of-use, extended functionality, and better data mean more successful campaigns and greater revenue."

