Conversica Brings Conversational AI to Microsoft Dynamics 365

Conversica has integrated its artificial intelligence-based sales assistant technology with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and made it available from the Microsoft AppSource online marketplace.

The Conversica AI Sales assistant integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 enables Microsoft customers to leverage Conversica's conversational AI technology to automatically follow up with leads in their CRM and marketing automation systems. Conversica assistants, powered by natural language processing and machine learning technology, carry on natural, two-way conversations with leads to engage and qualify them for sales.

"Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers are some of the most sophisticated marketing and sales teams, however, they can still struggle with ensuring all the leads generated by marketing are qualified and handed off to sales at the right time," said Victor Belfor, senior vice president of business development at Conversica, in a statement. "With the powerful integration of Conversica's conversational AI and Microsoft Dynamics 365, these customers are now able to eliminate the lead qualification bottleneck, boost pipeline creation for sales, and deliver more ROI on marketing demand generation investment. The partnership between Conversica and Microsoft creates this win-win combination for our joint customers."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com