Xactly Tool Helps Companies Keep Sales Reps

Xactly has added predictive intelligence capabilities to its sales performance management platform to help companies identify potential sales rep attrition. Applying machine-learning to Xactly's collection of empirical pay and performance data, the algorithm analyzes attrition patterns in current and previous years to predict which employees will stay and which ones are in danger of leaving.

From directly within their Xactly Insights dashboard, sales leaders can now monitor the health of each sales rep and receive proactive notifications when a team member is at risk. The sales rep attrition prediction offering, available this summer, is the first of several machine-learning infused applications that Xactly will deliver.

When a potential red flag is identified, sales leaders receive a clear warning sign directly in their Insights dashboard. Sales leaders can then drill down into the history of a particular rep to see what further steps can be taken to avoid attrition such as, identifying new growth and coaching opportunities, simplifying plans, etc. This is a critical step in not only maintaining the health of a sales organization and meeting bottom line revenue objectives but also anticipating staffing and hiring needs and improving sales and quota planning.

"For enterprises with hundreds or even thousands of reps, it's nearly impossible to monitor each rep individually to ascertain when they may be in danger of leaving or are simply underperforming," said Vijai Shankar, senior director of product marketing at Xactly, in a statement. "Even a single top rep quitting can result in millions of lost revenue, missed forecasts, and unhappy customers. Xactly eliminates the guesswork and speculation, giving sales leaders the hard data they need to manage rep performance at scale. By being able to clearly identify those reps at risk, companies can potentially save top performers and identify action plans to help struggling reps reach their full potential."

