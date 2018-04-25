EverString and Terminus Integrate

EverString, a marketing and sales intelligence software company, and Terminus, a provider of account-based marketing technology, have integrated their platforms to allow B2B marketers to identify and segment target accounts within EverString and then engage those accounts by adding them to an account-based advertising campaign on the Terminus ABM platform. Marketers can measure account engagement using Terminus' account-based web analytics.

The integration follows the recent launch of EverString's Data Platform, designed to give B2B sales, marketing, operations, and advanced analytics teams detailed company intelligence.

"This integration makes launching an account-based marketing campaign as simple as clicking a few buttons. EverString informs customers which accounts are the best fit and also in-market. Through the integration with Terminus, customers can immediately take action to engage those accounts with digital account-based advertising. It's a roadmap for sales and marketing, telling them where they should start and what actions they should take to initiate contact," said J.J. Kardwell, CEO and co-founder of EverString, in a statement. "The two most difficult parts of account-based marketing are determining which accounts to target and how to best engage them. This integration tackles those two issues directly by identifying the best accounts for your business and then making engagement through advertising a snap," said Matt Amundson, vice president of marketing at EverString, in a statement. "Utilizing data to dynamically prioritize target accounts for sales and marketing is critical to the success of an ABM strategy," said Peter Herbert, chief marketing officer at Terminus, in a statement. "This integration makes it easy to leverage fit, intent, and engagement data to segment accounts for highly targeted account-based advertising and sales outreach. Ultimately, this integration will help marketers save hours of time, more efficiently utilize budget, and deliver better-performing ABM campaigns."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com