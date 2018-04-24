Listrak Partners with Persado

Listrak, a customer analytics CRM and cross-channel marketing automation platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Persado, a provider of artificial intelligence-generated marketing language, to help companies generate content that will resonate most with their audiences.

The collaboration will integrate Persado's Pro Email AI-content generation platform with Listrak's CRM digital marketing automation platform, enabling Listrak clients to generate subject line content best predicted to boost performance, and then review and deploy those subject lines directly within Listrak with only a few clicks.

"All subject lines are not created equal," said Ross Kramer, CEO of Listrak, in a statement. "Listrak and Persado share the philosophy that personalizing the customer experience is key. Combining Persado's AI-powered technology to generate specific words and emotions that resonate with any given audience with Listrak's leading marketing automation platform will allow marketers to connect their customers with the products they love, using the language that is most relevant to them. The result is increased engagement and increased ROI." "We're excited to partner with Listrak to get our integrated solution into the hands of more marketers. Using Persado's AI-powered marketing language cloud within Listrak's automation and analytics platform, marketers will have a unique and powerful solution to reach customers like never before and ultimately give them the disruptive edge necessary to be successful," said Persado CEO Alex Vratskides in a statement.

