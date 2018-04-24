InsideView Launches InsideView Apex

InsideView, a provider of targeting intelligence, today launched InsideView Apex, a go-to-market (GTM) decision engine to help business-to-business companies drive rapid market growth.

InsideView Apex brings together data from customer relationship management (CRM) systems or other systems, with external market data, then uses machine learning to discover and visualize market opportunities. The platform also uses artificial intelligence (AI) to uncover look-alike accounts that match the characteristics of existing customers or ideal prospects.

Business leaders can use InsideView Apex to discover and size their target markets, explore new markets and segments, uncover new target accounts that match their ideal customers, accelerate revenue, and measure their progress as they grow.

"Smart B2B companies today are asking these questions: Who are my best customers?, What are the new geographies and industries where I can expand?, and Are we going after the right customers and the right revenue?," said Umberto Milletti, CEO of InsideView, in a statement. "We realized we had the technology, expertise, and data to help companies answer these questions quickly and with confidence so they never miss an opportunity. Business strategy shouldn't be based on gut and guessing. And it shouldn't require cumbersome data analysis. InsideView Apex uses cutting-edge technology and the best-possible data so you can make the right decisions for your business."

InsideView Apex addresses the entire go-to-market process, from strategic planning to orchestrated execution to analysis and optimization. It helps users do the following:

Define ideal customer profile using a wizard and internal customer data;

Map existing customer and prospect data against external market data to understand and size target addressable market;

Visualize new or adjacent market segments or territories and perform what-if analyses to refine targeting;

Determine the penetration of target addressable markets, targeted segment, or territories, see white space opportunities, and export lists of net new accounts and people to CRM or marketing automation programs;

Use AI to uncover additional recommended look-alike accounts that closely match the characteristics of ideal customers and/or prospects;

Build account-based marketing lists to focus sales and marketing on highest priority accounts first;

Flag ABM, ICP, and defined segment or territory accounts and contacts within sales and marketing tools to align sales and marketing engagement;

Guide sales users with recommended actions for how to engage with each ABM/ICP/segment/territory group;

Feed MAP and CRM data into InsideView Apex to visualize success in target segments at each stage of the funnel and over time as leads convert to opportunities and won deals;

Identify where leads or opportunities might be getting stuck to course correct in real time;

Compare target segments versus leads, opportunities, and deals outside your ICPs; and

Measure segments individually or in aggregate.

