SalesHero Releases Robin AI Virtual Sales Assistant

SalesHero today introduced Robin, an artificial intelligence-enabled sales assistant that learns from users' actions and automates sales processes.

Processing data from users' CRM, customer interactions, and SalesHero's proprietary database of 45 million global company records, Robin iteratively takes on the sales tasks that constantly detract from actual selling. Powered by unmatched amounts of data, Robin intelligently does the following:

Boosts prospecting by offering up new and pertinent accounts and leads;

Improves CRM data by providing important missing or outdated details; and

Accelerates customer engagement with automated scheduling.

"As personal household AI assistants become the de facto, we believe that business AI assistants will grow in tandem," said Stefan Groschupf, founder and CEO of SalesHero, in a statement. "In less than 10 years, all information workers will have a personal AI business assistant with SalesHero chief among them."

Robin is powered by a scalable distributed event processing system to handle trillions of records in a highly secured environment.

SalesHero uses standard Salesforce.com APIs to map data and does not require any installation or download. Users only need to connect their company email and Salesforce account. SalesHero seamlessly integrates with all other products in the ecosystem.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com