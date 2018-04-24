Mobile Ad Tech Company WeQ Launches

WeQ, a mobile ad tech company providing user acquisition and engagement services, today officially launched.

WeQ combines data-driven technology with the collective human intelligence of a team of mobile ad tech experts.

"With our unique approach that balances data with human intelligence, this strategic investment in place, and a highly knowledgeable team heading the organization, we are well-equipped to achieve our ambitious goal of becoming a key player in the ad tech industry," said Markus Malti, CEO of WeQ, in a statement. "We look forward to growing our team, further expanding our reach in the U.S. through our office in San Francisco, and working with key advertisers to help them scale globally."

The company's mobile advertising solutions are powered by its proprietary technology.

"Advertising needs scalable and globally replicable infrastructure and services. This is why our proprietary technology is built by a team of machine learning experts, developers, and data scientists to deliver the most targeted, optimized, and scalable mobile advertising solutions. This allows our clients to focus on what they do best: building great apps and growing successful brands," added Steffen Wachenfeld, chief product officer at WeQ, in a statement.

