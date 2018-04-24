Acrolinx Launches Version 5.4

Acrolinx, a provider of artificial intelligence software for enterprise content creation, today released Acrolinx version 5.4, which includes several new features, integrations, and dashboards.

Acrolinx can read content using artificial intelligence to improve it with a unique scoring model. While content is written, the Acrolinx software simultaneously analyzes it according to guidelines for grammar, tone, and word use.

"Acrolinx 5.4 builds on the successes of previous enhancements, with a continued focus on usability that has become synonymous with our name," said Andrew Bredenkamp, Acrolinx's founder, and CEO, in a statement. "Using our new dashboards, our clients will now benefit from improved measurement analytics in order to map improvement."

The latest updates to the platform include the following:

Analytics Dashboards Configuration - Ensures that relevant metrics are found during the writing process;

Term Harvesting and Findability Dashboards - Enables users to find the right keywords;

Google AdWords Integration - Findability now gives real-time information from Google about discovered, proposed, and target keywords and provides easier workflows; and

Check Selection - Allows for faster reviews of content by checking smaller sections of a large document against the Acrolinx Score.

