Acrolinx Launches Version 5.4

Acrolinx, a provider of artificial intelligence software for enterprise content creation, today released Acrolinx version 5.4, which includes several new features, integrations, and dashboards.
Acrolinx can read content using artificial intelligence to improve it with a unique scoring model. While content is written, the Acrolinx software simultaneously analyzes it according to guidelines for grammar, tone, and word use.
"Acrolinx 5.4 builds on the successes of previous enhancements, with a continued focus on usability that has become synonymous with our name," said Andrew Bredenkamp, Acrolinx's founder, and CEO, in a statement. "Using our new dashboards, our clients will now benefit from improved measurement analytics in order to map improvement."
The latest updates to the platform include the following: