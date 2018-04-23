Bidalgo Releases Self-Serve Tool for Google’s Universal App Campaigns

Bidalgo, a provider of ad creative automation software and services for app marketers, today launched a self-serve solution to help users optimize their Google Universal App Campaigns (UAC).

As an integrated part of Bidalgo's multichannel user acquisition software, the company's UAC solution helps marketers improve their creative assets, providing real-time, actionable data visualization, and enabling management of UAC campaigns along with all other channels for mobile installs.

Bidalgo's self-serve software also helps marketers understand which creative assets perform best and why and provides improved data visualization and cohorted return on ad spend. Bidalgo's artificial intelligence algorithms can even make recommendations on how to design more high-performing assets.

With Bidalgo's self-serve user acquisition solution, UAC marketers get access to the following features:

Creative AI Dashboard. Marketers receive a comprehensive picture of creative assets, including what's working, what's not, how assets measure up to industry benchmarks, which elements need immediate attention, which colors work best, which copy is most effective, and which audiences to target.

Faster Campaign Creation. Marketers can set up campaigns faster and do bulk uploads of videos, images and playable ad units.

Multichannel Campaign Management. Marketers can manage campaigns across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest, and Apple Search as well as UAC.

Asset Management. Marketers have more control over creative assets; can opt in or out at the asset level; group creative by video length, dimension, ratio, asset type, and more; and sync to different creative clouds for uploading new creative.

Actionable Data Visualization. Marketers gain a deeper understanding of campaign performance and improved ROAS with real-time, multi-level cohorted reports based on Mobile Measurement Partner data, exclusive to Bidalgo.

Expert Consulting Services. Bidalgo software is backed by continuous account management from industry experts offering advice, industry benchmarking, strategic media buying, and creative design guidance.

"UAC represents a revolution in the app marketing world in terms of using machine learning to get apps into the hands of paying users, and the simplicity of the system democratizes the process for all app marketers," said Peli Beeri, CEO of Bidalgo, in a statement. "However, while it's now easier to start advertising on UAC, it's more difficult for advertisers to stand out and gain a competitive edge. Bidalgo gives marketers the control they need to improve their UAC performance and outmaneuver the competition, while optimizing spend across UAC and other channels."

Last November, Bidalgo partnered with Google as a Premier Partner for Mobile Advertising after meeting Google's stringent requirements for performance and expertise in mobile advertising. Bidalgo is also an official marketing partner with Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Pinterest, and manages install campaigns through Apple Search Ads.

