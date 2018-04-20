Catalina Launches Ad2Offer

Catalina, a shopper intelligence and personalized digital media company, has released Ad2Offer, a solution that combines precision-targeted digital advertising with seamless redemption of purchase incentives.

Ad2Offer digitally delivers purchase incentives in targeted digital advertising, pinpointing consumers to increase trial, volume, and loyalty. Ad2Offer delivers digital advertising, including desktop, mobile, and native ads, to high-value shoppers. Ad2Offer engages digital consumers who do not routinely search for coupons but will use them if their experience is simple.

"CPG advertisers want their digital spend to go farther and deliver measureable results against brand objectives," said Tom Corley, executive vice president and president of U.S. retail and established brands at Catalina, in a statement. "The Ad2Offer solution delivers on that need. For the first time, they can combine one-to-one shopper targeting at scale with an integrated brand ad and incentive that delivers superior sales results measured at point of sale. No other digital media company can do that."

Ad2Offer is available through Catalina's BuyerVision digital advertising platform.

Catalina's insights into shopper preferences combined with its BuyerVision Ad Platform allows Ad2Offer to do the following:

Identify and target the right households;

Pinpoint shoppers based on specific brand goals, such as increasing trial, repeat purchasing, and sales volume;

Create purchase-based audience matches of up to 90 percent of U.S. households; and

Engage high-value consumers who do not ordinarily search for coupons but will use them if the redemption process is easy.

Ad2Offer incentives can either be printed or loaded to a shopper's loyalty card. Advertisers can choose whether to include both options or either one of these redemption methods. Printed coupons are redeemable nationwide wherever paper coupons are accepted. Ad2Offer digital redemption is available at some 20,000 U.S. store locations across Catalina's growing digital network.

