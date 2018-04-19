Vonage Launches Integration Suite, SugarCRM Connector

Business cloud communications provider Vonage has launched the next generation of its Vonage Integration Suite for users of its Vonage Business Cloud (VBC). The Vonage Integration Suite, and the Vonage integration platform that powers it, are the result of fully re-engineering gUnify middleware technology.

The Vonage Integration Suite connects critical business applications with Vonage's unified communications offerings through a single connector. Vonage integrations provide real-time access to customer and client information within business applications.

The Vonage Integration Suite offers advanced contact management services; greater call control and note-taking features; customizable integration tools; and robust in-app help and support. Coupled with the Vonage Business Cloud platform, the Integration Suite brings CRM, collaboration, and business productivity applications into one cloud-based unified communications platform. And, since the new integration suite was built using the Vonage integration platform, the Company is able to extend these same improvements to the Vonage Enterprise offering.

"We are constantly expanding our integration platform capabilities, allowing us to create cloud integration solutions that transform how businesses communicate and the way they operate," said Omar Javaid, chief product officer at Vonage, in a statement. "Vonage's new pre-built Integration Suite app reimagines the way business communications are initiated and captured, allowing for seamless experiences, better productivity, reporting, and business intelligence."

The Vonage Integration Suite allows users to integrate multiple applications from a single application. The platform is supported on multiple browsers, including Google Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge, and across devices.

Additional Vonage Integration Suite features include the following:

Enhanced, integrated call metrics and reporting for call volume, history, and usage data;

Seamless contact management and scheduling capabilities across multiple business applications; and

Configurable integration features, such as click-to-dial, Web Launcher, and Call Noting.

Vonage is also including in the integration suite a new SugarCRM integration that includes automated call logging, seamless contact management, and screen pops that provide information on the customer calling alongside relevant account details.

"Partnering with Vonage on its new integration to the Sugar platform will help our customers align CRM data with voice communications," said Mark Weitzel, senior director of worldwide independent software vendor alliances at SugarCRM, in a statement. "The new plugin will help sales teams close more deals and service departments improve customer satisfaction."

