Quotient Launches Quotient Analytics

Quotient Technology has launched Quotient Analytics, a self-service tool that lets companies measure the performance of digital promotion campaigns in near-real time.

"It's exciting to bring closed-loop sales measurement and insights in a self-serve platform as we continue to transform the digital promotions industry," said Blake Burrus, vice president of analytics at Quotient, in a statement. "The ability to measure, understand, and act on user-level insights to optimize digital promotions in flight is a big advantage for our clients. It's vital that they have insights at their fingertips to make smart marketing decisions, and that's exactly what we're giving them."

Quotient Analytics is an extension ofQuotient Retailer iQ, which powers digital savings programs for retailers. Retailer iQ, which connects to point-of-sale systems, uses purchase data and online data to deliver relevant offers and media messages.

"We're excited to have an intuitive and easy way to look up and analyze data on the spot," said Cheryl Riley, senior manager of coupon strategy and analytics at Kellogg's, a company that was involved in early testing of the product, in a statement. "The analytics are far more robust than anything we've had before. This will be enormously helpful as we plan and optimize promotional programs across our brands."

With Quotient Analytics, marketers can view the following data points to help optimize sales performance during and post campaign:

Activity volume and performance metrics;

Consumer response, including sales and incrementality, by retail channel; and

Share of category over time.

The next release of Quotient Analytics will add Quotient's media measurement and optimization tools, letting companies tie media campaigns directly to incremental sales in a self-serve platform.

