Bpm’online Updates Its Platform to Speed Digital Transformation

Bpm’online today introduced the latest version of its platform, bpm’online 7.12, which includes more than 200 enhancements and updates aimed at accelerating what the company calls the four key pillars of the business transformation cycle: implementation, adoption, alignment, and change.

“We’ve aligned ourselves around this core vision of accelerating these four pillars,” says David Myron, chief evangelist at bpm’online. “What we tried to do, recognizing that organizations need to accelerate these four areas, [is] we tried to come up with new updates within 7.12 that address [implementation, adoption, alignment, and change].… It was really just focused on the ability to enable organizations to accelerate their digital business growth.”

The new features fall into each of these four areas. The platform’s new implementation tools aim to speed up bpm’online’s implementation into any organization’s digital ecosystem. These include extended marketing campaigns and bulk email management capabilities; cross-functional tools for predictive scoring; tools for smarter service case management and simplified multilingual communications; and marketplace apps, connectors, and templates aimed at improving sales, operations, and customer experience.

To ramp up adoption, bpm’online offers a combination of artificial intelligence and an improved user interface. New adoption-friendly features include revamped analytics and reporting capabilities that look to make data analysis more efficient and effective; better data management capabilities; new tools for managing customer history; UI customization tools from bpm’online marketplace; and out-of-the-box gamification tools for employee engagement and training.

To foster system alignment, the latest version is equipped with low-code integration capabilities designed to create a unified digital ecosystem. Specific new features in this area include web services and new process elements aimed at empowering users without specific IT skills to easily integrate bpm’online with third-party systems; a marketplace template for Azure Active Directory integration that enables access management from a single identity management service; and automated importing of leads from Facebook ad campaigns to bpm’online.

Finally, new features aimed at driving change include extended business process management tools; a revamped process library; enhanced process debugging; background process execution that aims to enhance user experience while performing resource-heavy process tasks; and additional mobile app development features such as the ability to control mode and synchronization parameters in offline mode through the API.

“This area [change] is critical to us because we believe that change is the new normal and companies need the agility to easily and rapidly modify existing applications and processes without the technical skills,” Myron says.

