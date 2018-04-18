Actian and Qlik Partner

Actian, a hybrid data management, analytics, and integration company, has partnered with Qlik to deliver next-generation data analytics solutions. The partnership leverages Actian's Vector data analytics technology with Qlik's self-service data analytics platform to deliver real-time insight.

"Enterprises are looking to maximize the value of their data, and speed to analysis is essential to unlocking that value," said Drew Clarke, senior vice president of the Office of Strategy Management at Qlik, in a statement. "We look forward to partnering with Actian to help customers accelerate analysis for their entire workforce, driving more timely and meaningful insights from all their data."

Actian is one of only a few partners to optimize its offering to support Qlik's Data Concierge capability, an open-source discovery project that enables users to leverage on-demand application generation through a graphical interface to find and connect data sources throughout the enterprise.

"Responding directly to our customers' needs, this strategic, multidimensional collaboration with Qlik is aligned with Actian's hybrid data vision," said Jeff Veis, chief marketing officer at Actian, in a statement. "This joint effort will usher in a fundamental breakthrough in terms of performance and scale for users conducting real-time, ad hoc data discovery. With the marriage of Qlik's advanced data analytics platform and Actian's hybrid data analytics and integration solutions, organizations are better equipped to become truly data-driven and gain competitive advantage."

