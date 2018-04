Mindmatrix has integrated its channel and sales enablement software with voice platforms.

By bringing records from voice solutions onto the Mindmatrix platform, this integration allows users to make phone calls to their contacts and supports delivery of assets, such as pre-recorded voicemail messages from the playbook, right from the Mindmatrix channel and sales enablement platform. These activities will also be recorded by the Mindmatrix platform, reflect in reports, and the relevant data will be applied across other features of the platform, such as lead nurturing, lead scoring, and lead management.

"For sales enablement programs to be successful, we believe it is very important to integrate tools and resources with the sales (direct/indirect) environment. The tools need to be brought to salespeople and partners and not the other way around. Our platform already integrates with various CRMs, Outlook, GMail etc., and integrating voice solutions with Mindmatrix is yet another step in that direction," said Harbinder Khera, CEO of Mindmatrix, in a statement.

