Openprise Launches Data Orchestration Platform

Openprise has launched its Data Orchestration Platform on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This application helps marketers prepare data, make decisions, and execute actions to eliminate manual processes and improve marketing team performance with Oracle Marketing Cloud.
Openprise Data Orchestration Platform's automation engine enables Oracle Marketing Cloud customers to automate marketing tasks like data onboarding, data cleansing, deduplication, and lead and account scoring. Its data marketplace feature also helps marketers automate the enrichment of data from more than a dozen third-party data providers and normalize field values to their unique specifications. With Openprise Data Orchestration Platform, marketers can now score, route, and segment leads via the app's data enrichment features.
Key capabilities in Openprise Data Orchestration include the following:
"While most companies have deployed marketing automation and sales automation solutions, there are dozens of other critical marketing business processes that are still being done manually or not at all, and that's hurting marketing teams' performance," said Ed King, founder and CEO of Openprise, in a statement. "Openprise automates 'everything else.' By providing a single platform that includes the data, decision-making logic and execution capabilities, Openprise enables marketers to automate critical business process to improve the effectiveness of marketing teams while simplifying their martech stacks."