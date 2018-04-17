Openprise Launches Data Orchestration Platform

Openprise Data Orchestration Platform's automation engine enables Oracle Marketing Cloud customers to automate marketing tasks like data onboarding, data cleansing, deduplication, and lead and account scoring. Its data marketplace feature also helps marketers automate the enrichment of data from more than a dozen third-party data providers and normalize field values to their unique specifications. With Openprise Data Orchestration Platform, marketers can now score, route, and segment leads via the app's data enrichment features.

Key capabilities in Openprise Data Orchestration include the following:

Automated data on-boarding;

Advanced segmentation;

Data cleansing and enrichment;

Data normalization;

Lead routing

Lead and account scoring;

Account-based marketing activity analysis;

Data unification; and

Enhancements for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance.