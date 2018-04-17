Logo
BodyBGTop
Openprise Launches Data Orchestration Platform
Openprise Data Orchestration Platform automates critical marketing business and data management processes.
Posted Apr 17, 2018
Page 1

Openprise has launched its Data Orchestration Platform on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This application helps marketers prepare data, make decisions, and execute actions to eliminate manual processes and improve marketing team performance with Oracle Marketing Cloud. 

Openprise Data Orchestration Platform's automation engine enables Oracle Marketing Cloud customers to automate marketing tasks like data onboarding, data cleansing, deduplication, and lead and account scoring. Its data marketplace feature also helps marketers automate the enrichment of data from more than a dozen third-party data providers and normalize field values to their unique specifications. With Openprise Data Orchestration Platform, marketers can now score, route, and segment leads via the app's data enrichment features.

Key capabilities in Openprise Data Orchestration include the following:

  • Automated data on-boarding;
  • Advanced segmentation;
  • Data cleansing and enrichment;
  • Data normalization;
  • Lead routing
  • Lead and account scoring;
  • Account-based marketing activity analysis;
  • Data unification; and
  • Enhancements for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance.

"While most companies have deployed marketing automation and sales automation solutions, there are dozens of other critical marketing business processes that are still being done manually or not at all, and that's hurting marketing teams' performance," said Ed King, founder and CEO of Openprise, in a statement. "Openprise automates 'everything else.' By providing a single platform that includes the data, decision-making logic and execution capabilities, Openprise enables marketers to automate critical business process to improve the effectiveness of marketing teams while simplifying their martech stacks."

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY