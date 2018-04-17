PieSync Partners with Marketo

PieSync, providers of a data synchronization platform, joined the Marketo Innovate partner ecosystem and now integrates Marketo with more than 100 other cloud-based business applications through its 2-way contacts synchronization platform.

By forming this partnership, Marketo customers can now automatically synchronize their data between Marketo and other business apps, such as their CRM, email client, or customer care tools.

"We are excited about offering our customers enhanced capabilities to streamline their data and contact relevancy," said Shai Alfandary, vice president and global head of independent software vendors and the LaunchPoint Ecosystem at Marketo, in a statement. "This functionality expands and improves our integrated marketing campaign capabilities for all of our customers." "Leveraging our 2-way contact synchronization solution to connect Marketo users to other applications enhances data relevance and reliability across a company's cloud ecosystem," said Ewout Matens, founder and CEO of PieSync, in a statement. "This enhanced functionality delivers improved campaign performance for Marketo customers."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com