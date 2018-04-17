Percolate and Allocadia Partner

Marketing technology companies Percolate and Allocadia today announced a partnership to streamline the marketing process.

This joint solution blends Percolate's Content Marketing Platform and Allocadia's Marketing Performance Management, combining upstream marketing process management with strategic planning, budgeting and performance measurement. Together, the two companies provide visibility into the marketing process from plans and activities through to measurement of results.

"Long-term marketing success is achieved by better understanding the effectiveness of key initiatives, which can only be accomplished by tracking ROI," said Randy Wootton, CEO of Percolate, in a statement. "Our partnership with Allocadia not only helps CMOs and marketing teams gain a view into future activities and their projected impact, but also enables them to link their budgets with their content orchestration. This helps quantify results while driving business value. That's a huge shift away from today's backward-facing reports and campaign summaries."

"The combination of Percolate's Content Marketing Platform with Allocadia's Marketing Performance Management solution was driven by joint customer demand from leading-edge CMOs and marketing operations leaders who realized the value of gaining better visibility into their plans and investments while being able to collaborate more easily," said Kristine Steuart, CEO and co-founder of Allocadia, in a statement. "In linking these critical functions, we are not only enabling marketing teams to maximize their resources and optimize for performance and process, but bringing increased confidence to marketers because they can now prove the business impact of their work."