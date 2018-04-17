Whishworks Partners with Databricks on Big Data Analytics

Whishworks, a systems integration and big data specialist, has partnered with Databricks to offer a fully managed big data analytics solution powered by Databricks' Unified Analytics Platform.

"With the Unified Analytics Platform and Whishworks' strong pool of big data experts, we aim to reduce the challenges associated with AI adoption and deployment and make this technology suitable for all businesses. Databricks' cloud-based platform is powered by Apache Spark, the most popular open-source technology for big data processing and machine learning workloads," said David Wyatt, vice president and general manager of EMEA at Databricks, in a statement.

"Having helped many companies in the U.K. set up their big data environments, we will work with new and existing customers and enable them to progress to the next level of growth by implementing data analytics use cases that drive business value. Databricks will be a perfect fit to our portfolio of big data solutions, and we are confident that we will be providing our customers with one of the most open and secure platforms that they can use to achieve faster time to value from their data," said Suman Konkumalla, chief strategy officer at Whishworks, in a statement.