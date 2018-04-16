Melissa Extends Informatics Capabilities

Melissa, a provider of contact data quality and identity verification solutions, today extended the semantics capabilities of its informatics division into enterprise business arenas. The move taps into context-based reasoning to uncover and transform data connections in a broad range of enterprise data applications, such as risk management, identity verification, and General Data Protection Regulation compliance.

Semantic technology is optimized for data management environments rich in variables, diversity, and complexity. Because semantic processes consider context clues to evaluate structured or unstructured data, a single request can query numerous disparate, siloed data sources or inconsistent data in the same database.

"Marrying machine reasoning with our proven data quality tools and services provides greater interoperability among complex data integrations," said Bud Walker, vice president of enterprise sales and strategy at Melissa, in a statement. "It's an intelligent way to clean, connect, and harmonize multiple sources to harness the entire data lifecycle - revealing deeper connections and enabling stronger long-term customer relationships."

