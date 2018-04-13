BrandWizard Announces AEM Assets Integration, AI-Powered Chatbot, and Multilingual Search

BrandWizard, a provider of digital brand management, has launched AEM Assets integration, connecting brand and marketing organizations. The company also released an AI-powered chatbot to answer basic brand and brand management questions and multilingual search to address brand management for businesses working across cultures.

With the new integrations, BrandWizard now connects with AEM Assets, an all BrandCenter functionalities are now accessible on AEM Assets.

BrandWizard's artificial intelligence-powered chatbot can be trained to answer questions about the brand management system and point people to relevant parts of the brand guidelines.

BrandWizard already supports multilingual content. This latest release incorporates powerful search capabilities in different languages, as well. Moreover, the search functionality extends across brand guidelines, assets, metadata, and collaborative projects.

Other key features released include the following:

Reports and analytics on group projects hosted on the Collaboration platform;

The ability to publish sections of the guidelines publically;

The ability to print a single guideline, section of the guidelines, or all guidelines at once; and

Insight into the brands and sub-brands included within brand assets, along with alerts to brand violations.

"BrandWizard's clients include many of the largest multinationals," said BrandWizard CEO Vineet Singh in a statement. "These firms have large teams of employees working across borders and collaborating with internal and external partners to meet the needs of customers around the world. This can create confusion, makes assets hard to find, and often has the brand team fielding simple questions. The right technology can reduce their administrative load and allow them to dedicate more time to higher value-add work. That was our goal as we designed and developed our most recent product enhancements. We believe robust brand and marketing teams will find these enhancements intuitive, powerful, and invaluable. We're excited to share the updated brand management platform with them."

