Folloze Launches ABM Content Plays

Folloze, providers of an account-based marketing engagement platform, has launched ABM Content Plays, a workflow functionality that empowers salespeople to execute highly targeted, multitouch campaigns. The company also added scheduling, visibility, and control enhancements to its ABM Campaigns feature.

ABM Content Plays allows for a connected sales and marketing approach, whereby marketing builds plays and dynamically distributes them to corresponding salespeople to review, adjust, deliver, and monitor consumption.

"Traditional marketing campaigns deliver messages that are broad and generic and do not allow input from individuals who have first-hand knowledge of the account – the salespeople," said David Brutman, Folloze's co-founder and chief product officer, in a statement. "We believe that true sales success must entail a prescriptive and educational approach that's highly personalized and delivered in-context. By consistently providing high-value content journeys, salespeople can leverage the platform's power to act as trusted advisors, helping prospects overcome their business challenges. Our latest release makes it extremely easy to turn any content board into a content play and customize it on the fly. The result is a win-win: more informed prospects who are confident in their buying decisions and sustainable relationships with much shorter sales cycles for sellers."

ABM Content Plays allows users to turn every Folloze content board into a multitouch email campaign; define the frequency of delivery and exit criteria; send as me on behalf of someone else or from multiple senders; and create content play templates or build their own.

ABM Campaigns enhancements include the following:

Campaign Scheduling, allowing users to send materials immediately or schedule for future date and set up release frequency and cadence.

Visibility & Control, allowing users to stop, edit, or view active content plays; approve, edit, or decline content-plays that were submitted on their behalf; review contact lists and remove, add, or edit contacts in the content play campaign; and gain full visibility of all content play campaigns status.

"The new product release also turns the Folloze ‘Send-on-Behalf’ feature into overdrive," said Adi Aloni, vice president of customer success at Folloze, in a statement. "We are very excited to roll out these new capabilities and continue to help our customers transform their ABM go-to-market strategies."

