Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics, Integrates with Pardot

Demandbase today launched ABM Analytics within its ABM Platform, leveraging its patented account identification technology. The company also expanded its collaboration with Salesforce.com to provide marketing and sales teams with more comprehensive account- and contact-level insight.

ABM Analytics will help marketers view the performance of their account-based initiatives from advertising to pipeline and revenue, to understand the progression of their most valuable accounts across the buying cycle and compare the performance of audiences or account lists, evaluate the impact of specific programs, and even compare the performance of vendors, all within a single platform. Additional layers of insights expose trend and velocity data and surface recommendations for next-best actions.

Using the solution, marketers can do the following:

monitor the health of their ABM strategies by examining the progress of their most valued accounts through the buying cycle;

create side-by-side comparisons of audiences with different revenue ranges, employee sizes or verticals to understand how their segments perform at every stage of the funnel;

understand the performance of individual marketing tactics, such as advertising or direct mail;

diagnose problems and opportunities along the customer journey;

take targeted actions to improve performance; and

share transparent ABM progress reports throughout the organization.

"For years, B2B marketers have struggled to connect disparate data sitting at agencies, in their web log files and CRM to measure the true impact of their marketing programs," said Chris Golec, CEO of Demandbase, in a statement. "Our new analytics functionality leverages the best practices from some of the world's most sophisticated B2B marketers and brings them to life for every company, no matter where they are on their ABM journey."

ABM Analytics connects data across advertising systems, marketing automation, content management, Web Analytics tools, and CRM systems, which gives marketers a single view into which accounts are responding to ads, engaging with content, moving into sales cycles and contributing to revenue. Marketers can put their performance in context using either comparisons against an automatically-generated look-alike control group or any other audience.

The Salesforce integration, meanwhile, will automatically combine real-time intent data and account insights from Demandbase's artificial intelligence-powered Conversion Solution with the contact and account records from users' Salesforce Pardot data.

With this integration, marketing can enable sales teams with a complete view of each target account, including early buying signals and other insights. This integration will provide marketing and sales teams with access to both aggregated account level insights and the activity of individuals within an account, combining behavior data on the web site with insights and behavior data across the web.

"ABM has transformed how marketing teams drive new business and retain customers. But many B2B companies still struggle to deliver the comprehensive account view that can help sales teams drive pipeline and close business," Golec said. "We're excited to extend our partnership with Salesforce and give marketers the ability to empower sales teams with a complete picture of their target accounts so they can increase their productivity and win rates."

The integrated solution will uncover both the activity of the contact information in Pardot and the aggregated activity of account-level insights using Demandbase's AI and proprietary IP-based data and patented identification technology. ABM teams will know when a target account visits their websites, what relevant keywords and topics they are researching online, which key contacts are looking at which pages on their sites, and when they're being mentioned in the news or on blogs. These insights will be presented within Salesforce and also be delivered via email and Slack.

"Salesforce enables marketing and sales teams to work better together, by delivering a deeper understanding of every customer," said Michael Kostow, senior vice president and general manager of Salesforce Pardot, in a statement. "Einstein ABM arms teams with the insights necessary to deliver personalized campaigns and build relationships with their most valuable accounts. This integration with Demandbase further complements Einstein ABM, driving even more success for our customers."

This new functionality will be available to Pardot and Demandbase customers in June.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com