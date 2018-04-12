Insightly Adds Dynamic Customization to Its CRM

Insightly today introduced its latest CRM platform, complete with dynamic customization features that allow users to better engage customers in the context of their individual roles. It also offerrs greater flexibility in how users structure and access their customer data.

"This product release is about customization and personalization of Insightly for you, your coworkers, and the way your business works," said Anthony Smith, CEO and founder of Insightly, in a statement. "Today's new features give you an incredible amount of fine-grain control over what data to show each individual role in every stage of the customer engagement lifecycle, across marketing, sales, delivery, service, and support."

The latest version of Insightly offers the following capabilities:

Data Capture: five new custom fields give more flexibility over the data users capture and store in Insightly, including a relationship-lookup field that allows users to link any object with another;

Data Display: dynamic page layout editor gives total control of virtually every screen within Insightly on a user, team or department basis; the editor applies business and display rules using a custom-built composition engine to generate screens dynamically in less than 80 milliseconds;

Data Validation: drag-and-drop editor allows users to configure every part of each page by adding, editing, and removing sections, including individual fields and the order in which they appear; this helps ensure data validation and integrity to show only the information users must fill out or need to access based on their role;

Mobile: Insightly's fully customizable mobile CRM allows users to access critical customer and business data, such as leads, contacts, projects, and reports on the go.

