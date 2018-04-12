MaritzCX Updates Its CX Platform

MaritzCX today unveiled updates to its CX platform and product suites during its annual CXFusion user conference in Las Vegas.

"Enterprise CX programs are unique. To thrive, they require a robust technology platform coupled with deep and integrated research experience and services," said Mike Sinoway, MaritzCX's CEO, in a statement. "Our research with professional CX teams directly led to the enhancements we are unveiling in our tools and processes. The net result is that CX teams and employees will more easily consume and act on relevant CX data, helping them accelerate and amplify their success."

The enhancements support several key themes: driving better action in the field and with front-line employees; easier management of complex enterprise datasets; better governance; and higher success with driving measurable results.

New CX products from MaritzCX include the following

FieldCX, a reporting and action toolset optimized for front-line, customer-facing employees;

EX Monitoring, which helps business leaders understand the employee experience (EX) to increase employee engagement. The solution offers event-driven employee touchpoint surveys, out-of-the-box dashboards, analytics, loyalty and employee reward metrics, and key employee benchmarking to better monitor and engage with employees.

CXWorkflow, a data management workflow solution that helps companies address data needs for validation, structuring, cleaning, enriching, and blending for use in CX programs. CXWorkflow creates client-specific workflows to move data from its raw state to consumption and use.

Text Analytics Emotions, which applies integrated text analytics to measure the breadth of customer emotions.

Extensible SaaS, MaritzCX's expanded, API-based technology architecture to help users reap the benefits of its SaaS platform and create customizations specific to any CX program. Extensibility is being used to power a host of new solutions within the MaritzCX platform, including real-time feedback on TV monitors, new CX-based chatbot solutions, digital experience measurement solutions, including app and website intercepts, and more.

Expanded integrations with the Salesforce.com Lead Object.

