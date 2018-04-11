Logo
NICE inContact Adds Omilia as a CXone Partner
NICE inContact CXone has expanded its CXone partner apps portfolio with speech-enabled virtual assistants and AI chatbots from Omilia.
NICE inContact has expanded its artificial intelligence applications by integrating Omilia's conversational technology stack, including speech-enabled virtual assistants and chatbots, to its CXexchange, an extensive marketplace featuring ready-to-use applications designed to integrate with the NICE inContact CXone cloud customer experience platform.

Companies using CXone and the Omilia application can deploy next-generation conversational customer care portals over all channels using one single cloud customer experience platform — designing and training Omilia artificial intelligence once and deploying the same application on all channels, all while keeping precious customer data in one unified location.

NICE inContact CXone customers will benefit from Omilia’s conversational AI technology stack by enabling:

  • Conversational customer care for voice and digital channels;
  • Voice biometrics for passive and dynamic conversational authentication; and
  • Advanced speech analytics.

"Omilia is excited for this partnership with NICE inContact and being part of CXexchange," said Dimitris Vassos, CEO of Omilia, in a statement. "Our technology helps companies provide amazing customer experience with cognitive conversational self-service, human-like speech-recognition and unstructured dialogs on all channels, on one single platform integrated with CXone."

"Each customer that works with NICE inContact has specific needs and business goals in relation to their contact center operations," said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE inContact, in a statement. "Omilia's integration with CXone adds a modern, customizable self-service feature to our cloud customer experience platform. We welcome Omilia as part of the CXexchange marketplace."

